Marches show racists are becoming emboldened, says Zuma

The marches that took place last week demonstrate that racism is "real and exists in our country", President Jacob Zuma says.

Zuma was addressing a wreath-laying ceremony for former South African Communist Party general secretary Chris Hani in Boksburg on Monday.

It was his first public address since tens of thousands of South Africans took to the streets on Friday to call on him to step down.

Zuma dismissed the marches as a sign of the "resurgence of racism in the country".