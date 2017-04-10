BYTES FROM THE DIGITAL WORLD
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: This is why axed MPs really resigned from Parliament
Zweli Mkhize brushes off heckling by ANC Youth League, and Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza contradicts Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini’s assertion
Financial contributions might not, after all, be the reason Mcebisi Jonas and other axed ministers resigned from Parliament.
Zweli Mkhize brushes off heckling by ANC Youth League, saying he has "been through worse situations".
South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Thokozani Magwaza has contradicted Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, saying she was in charge of the plan to have Sassa take over the distribution of social grants.
Tim Cohen says like Robert Mugabe, Jacob Zuma sensed his political support ebbing to a dangerously low point so he pulled out the bazooka of political promises.
Hilary Joffe says it is in the local-currency debt that the real downgrade risk lies, not only because it is on SA’s well-developed domestic market that the government does most of its borrowing, but also because foreign investors have become active players.
Jacob Zuma has survived all eight motions of no confidence that have gone before, but indications are that this time it could be different.
Brian Joffe’s Long4Life targets Sorbet as it prepares to make its first acquisition.
Amplats chairperson Chris Griffith is placed on the defensive for his failure to mention an increase in fatalities.
