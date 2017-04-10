Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: This is why axed MPs really resigned from Parliament

Zweli Mkhize brushes off heckling by ANC Youth League, and Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza contradicts Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini’s assertion

10 April 2017 - 13:59 PM Wilson Johwa

Financial contributions might not, after all, be the reason Mcebisi Jonas and other axed ministers resigned from Parliament.

Zweli Mkhize brushes off heckling by ANC Youth League, saying he has "been through worse situations".

South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Thokozani Magwaza has contradicted Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, saying she was in charge of the plan to have Sassa take over the distribution of social grants.

Tim Cohen says like Robert Mugabe, Jacob Zuma sensed his political support ebbing to a dangerously low point so he pulled out the bazooka of political promises.

Hilary Joffe says it is in the local-currency debt that the real downgrade risk lies, not only because it is on SA’s well-developed domestic market that the government does most of its borrowing, but also because foreign investors have become active players.

Jacob Zuma has survived all eight motions of no confidence that have gone before, but indications are that this time it could be different.

Brian Joffe’s Long4Life targets Sorbet as it prepares to make its first acquisition.

Amplats chairperson Chris Griffith is placed on the defensive for his failure to mention an increase in fatalities.

US companies use technology to deal with shareholder activists.

Net1 surges after Belamant relinquishes dual role

Fund manager Allan Gray and the IFC are said to have prompted the long-overdue changes following the Sassa debacle
Companies
1 day ago

Dlamini ‘derailed Sassa grant plans’

Agency head claims social development minister decided in 2015 to create payment workstreams that would report directly to her
National
19 hours ago

ANN CROTTY: Queuing up just to survive

The sad reality of lining up on social grants pay-out day
Opinion
3 days ago

Brian Joffe: Why I couldn’t retire

The entrepreneurial dynamo who turned Bidvest into a multibillion-rand conglomerate, retired last year. Now he’s making a comeback, saying he wants ...
Features
4 days ago

Junk president. The cost of a downgrade

SA’s toxic politics has cost the country its investment-grade credit rating with S&P. Unless Zuma is stopped, multiple downgrades are likely to ...
Features
4 days ago

COMPANY COMMENT: Media24 divestment good news for Novus

Tension between Novus and Media24 is said to be rising, aggravated by Media24’s perception its contract with Novus was too costly
Companies
4 days ago

