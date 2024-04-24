STATE OF THE SMART
JOHAN STEYN: AI is redefining investment banking careers
Artificial intelligence is rapidly automating traditional roles and tasks
24 April 2024 - 05:00
The infusion of artificial intelligence (AI) into the investment banking sector is heralding a new era in which traditional roles and tasks are being rapidly automated, posing both opportunities and challenges.
This transformation, driven by AI's capabilities to process and analyse vast amounts of data quickly, is reshaping the landscape of Wall Street and beyond...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.