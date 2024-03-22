KEVIN MCCALLUM: Mama, the sweetest cheers were the last
The Absa Cape Epic is a race that includes 'lots of kakking' for the cyclists
On the Tuesday night before the third stage of the 2012 Absa Cape Epic, there were cheers in the dining hall from the riders as it was announced that the next day would no longer be the longest stage in the history of the race.
Instead of 147km from Robertson to Caledon, that year’s queen stage in the ninth year off the Epic would be 143km. What unbridled joy coursed through us until we were told there would still be 2,900m of climbing. Oh, and there would be a sting in the last 10km. The sting was a silly gambol up a meadow, then down a rocky descent, then, as I wrote at the time, “with the skyscrapers of Caledon in our sight, they sent us up again. ‘This,’ said a man who rode up the final hill with me, ‘is unnecessary’. ”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.