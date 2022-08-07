JSE ends the week firmer amid mixed international peers
SA cyclist Daryl Impey burst through at the end of a scintillating 180km road race to snatch silver for Team SA at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.
But a fair chunk of that medal belongs to teammate Morné van Niekerk who worked bravely throughout the race to help reel in the attacks that came frequently and furiously. He almost single-handedly reeled in a two-man breakaway about 10km from the end.
New Zealand’s Aaron Gate stormed home in 3hr 28 min 29 sec at the front of a five-man sprint to claim his third gold of Birmingham 2022, with Impey edging Finn Crocket of Scotland.
There was no room on the podium for the vaunted English team, with Fred Wright finishing fifth, Ben Turner seventh and Sam Watson 11th.
Van Niekerk, who rides for French UCI Continental team St Michel-Auber93, ended 12th.
The gong was the 27th for Team SA, who were desperately clinging to eighth spot on the medals table, with Wales and Malaysia breathing down their necks.
SA, who have not finished lower than seventh since 1994, have two more medal shots in this showpiece, which ends on Monday.
Zeney van der Walt, the late-charging bronze-winner in the 400m hurdles, and her cohorts were set to compete in the women’s 4x400m relay later on Sunday night.
And Tim Drummond and his band of hockey heroes were scheduled to take on hosts England in the playoff for bronze on Monday.
Earlier on Sunday Ashleigh Pasio and Hayley Preen were the top-placed SA riders in the women’s cycle road race, finishing 11th and 12th in a tussle in which Australia took gold and bronze. Competing in a bunch sprint involving 24 riders, they were credited with the same time as the winner, 2hr 44 min 46 sec.
Daryl Impey wins Commonwealth Games silver in gripping road race
Teammate Morné van Niekerk worked bravely throughout to help reel in the attacks that came frequently and furiously
