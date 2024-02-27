TOM EATON: It’s manifest: ANC wants Mbalula to rule us when he is 82 years old
And the daydreaming EFF champions orthodontists and landscapers
27 February 2024 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa has threatened voters in some pretty dramatic ways over the years but at the weekend, as his party waved around a bucket of reheated slop and called it a manifesto, he threatened the nation with something genuinely nightmarish: another 30 years of ANC governance.
Not that his previous threats haven’t been bangers in their own right. His 2021 effort, for example — telling people in Ekurhuleni that if they withheld their votes their collapsing electricity supply might never be restored — was a sparkling mix of cynicism, victim-blaming and outright lies...
