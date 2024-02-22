GRACELIN BASKARAN: Energy security and geopolitics are deeply intertwined
22 February 2024 - 05:00
This is a year marked by uncertainty — 64 countries, accounting for 49% of the world’s population — are holding national elections.
As the research director of the energy security and climate change programme at the Centre for Strategic & International Studies, which is consistently ranked the top national security think-tank in the world, I spend a lot of time reflecting on what the implications of forthcoming elections may mean for domestic and international energy security. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.