Thousands homeless after DRC’s worst floods in 60 years

Sixteen of the country’s 26 provinces are grappling with the fallout from the floods

16 February 2024 - 11:02
by Benoit Nyemba and Ange Kasongo
A woman cooks her food at Kingabwa emergency camp in Kinshasa, DRC, on January 30, 2024. REUTERS/JUSTIN MAKANGARA
Kinshasa — In a makeshift camp for people displaced by floods in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) , father-of-three Cyprien Seka anxiously watched his baby nap on the floor of a crowded tent and wondered if it would ever be safe to return home.

Torrential rains swelled the Congo river to its highest level in more than 60 years in late December 2023 and forced about  500,000 people to flee the rising waters.

“It’s been almost a month since we left our homes because of the flooding... We are suffering,” Seka said at the camp on the grounds of a Catholic church on the outskirts of capital Kinshasa.

Like many others, Seka’s family lost almost all their possessions in the rush to escape. With some areas still under water, about 2,400 people have been crammed onto this compound for weeks.

Many have to sleep outside on the ground due to a lack of space in the shared tents.

“The night here is horrible,” said 55-year-old grandmother Pansel Moto Pamba. “There are many people spread out, crowded … it’s suffocating; you cannot breathe,” she said, showing the scrap of matting she lies on to sleep.

Sixteen of the DRC’s 26 provinces are grappling with the fallout from the floods, which killed at least 221 people, damaged tens of thousands of homes, and exposed already vulnerable communities to increased risk of malaria and typhoid, according to the Congolese authorities and medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders).

The scale of the emergency has underscored the urgent need for improved flood management and response, particularly around the capital, said hydrologist Raphaël Tshimanga at the University of Kinshasa.

“The fear is enormous for Kinshasa, which receives the cumulative flow of the entire Congo basin,” he said, adding that high levels of deforestation were also worsening the effect of heavy rains.

The DRC had the second-highest rate of tree-cover loss in the world in 2022 after Brazil, according to Global Forest Watch. This exacerbates flood risk because a forest’s canopy and roots trap rainwater and lessen flows into rivers, said Tshimanga.

An aerial view of flooded houses after the Congo River’s water level rises, in Kinshasa, DRC, on January 15, 2024. REUTERS/JUSTIN MAKANGARA
More floods could threaten the 83-million people living near a major river in the Congo basin, which stretches across central Africa.

“What we’ve seen is likely to get worse … as far as analyses are concerned we’ve entered a wet period, when we’re likely to see more of these rare events,” Tshimanga said.

Reuters

Ramaphosa denies accusation that troops are not ready for DRC mission

The SANDF says two killed and three wounded by mortar bomb in the Democratic Republic of Congo
1 day ago

Diplomatic immunity saves UN staffers from DRC murder trial

Pair accused of negligence in organising trip for Italian ambassador, his bodyguard and driver
1 day ago

Troops in DRC may deplete SANDF for SA’s election

Helmoed-Römer Heitman says SANDF reserves are already stretched thin by existing commitments
2 days ago

UN peacekeepers and vehicles attacked in DRC capital

Crowds on motorbikes gathered in Kinshasa, where UN mission Monsuco and many embassies are located, burning tyres and attacking people
4 days ago

SA military involvement in DRC lacks proper backup, former general says

Almost no serviceable helicopters or transport aircraft to provide air cover and evacuation support
4 days ago
