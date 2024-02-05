BADGER
MICHAEL AVERY: Expect a lot of hot air from Cape Town this week
Recent wins will be highlighted but wreckage cannot be papered over
05 February 2024 - 05:00
Cape Town plays host to the masters of explaterate at the Mining Indaba and state of the nation address this week.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his mineral resources & energy minister will be at pains to place recent wins over the creaking façade of this administration’s final year, but the wreckage is too large to paper over with such platitudes. ..
