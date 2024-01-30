NEVA MAKGETLA: SA in Brics is more commodity dependent
Membership has reinforced its reliance on commodity exports and reduced prospects of diversification
30 January 2024 - 05:00
As Brics expands beyond its five long-standing members (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA), it seems worthwhile to evaluate the bloc’s economic impact to date.
A forthcoming Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies study on the Brics economies and trade suggests that rather than fostering economic diversification in SA, the association has in effect reinforced dependence on commodity exports. The accession of six new members seems unlikely to change this outcome..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.