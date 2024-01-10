MAMOKETE LIJANE: Market watchers face curveball of twin elections
The overlapping of the SA and US poll cycles implies political uncertainty will be a feature of markets all year long
10 January 2024 - 05:00
In 2024, SA market watchers will have to contend with two big elections. The country is scheduled to hold a general election in May or the months after, while the US will vote for president in November.
The overlap of these cycles implies that political uncertainty will be a feature of markets the whole year. For somewhat different reasons, both elections could be hugely consequential for citizens and markets and will be closely watched...
