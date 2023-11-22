MAMOKETE LIJANE: It is the most dovish climate for interest rates since 2021
Developments since September have started to build the case for cuts — or at least a continued pause
22 November 2023 - 05:00
As we come to the end of the business part of 2023, the Reserve Bank will opine for the last time this year on monetary policy.
Much to the relief of many South Africans, the monetary policy committee (MPC) decided to leave the repo rate unchanged in September after a similar decision in July. Even then, the rhetoric was hawkish, with the MPC remaining cautious in its statements and post-meeting communications...
