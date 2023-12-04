MICHAEL MORRIS: Cape Town sets benchmark in value-for-money procurements
Report is an indicator of how other metros and institutions of government can embark on deferred reform
04 December 2023 - 05:00
As we contended with yet another bout of unwelcome blackouts last week, a signal City of Cape Town initiative came as a sober reminder of why “wealth-shedding” more appropriately describes Eskom’s approach to not serving the national interest.
Cape Town modestly calls its inaugural Value for Money Report a “new transparency measure”. It is, in fact, an indicator not just of governance in the Mother City but of how other metros and institutions of government can embark, as they inevitably must, on deferred reform. ..
