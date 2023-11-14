NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: China wins the dwarf nuclear race
First true small modular reactor is connected to the grid, leaving the US behind
14 November 2023 - 05:00
Dateline: December 15 2025
China is proving its leadership in nuclear energy by connecting the first true small modular reactor (SMR) to its national grid. Named Linglong One, the SMR is a 100MW reactor located at the Changjiang power plant in Hainan. This follows China’s first 200MW pebble-bed reactor in 2021...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.