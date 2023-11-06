MICHAEL MORRIS: SA could do worse than follow Boks’ blueprint
06 November 2023 - 05:00
Going all the way back to the early 1990s, it has often been assumed that some supernatural agency was always indispensable to otherwise unthinkable home-grown SA success. Given the odds, this “faith”, if you like, didn’t always seem wholly irrational.
Back then, after the grim final years of apartheid’s failure (made grimmer by its bloody effort to keep going), it almost made sense that the “miracle” narrative caught on as having the most plausible explanatory power, reinforced in turn by the veneration of the emergent, soon sainted, figure of Nelson Mandela. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.