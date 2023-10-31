President Cyril Ramaphosa’s presence at the victory celebration so epitomised his and the ANC’s way. You pitch up to celebrate something great when you didn’t add a single atom of value.
Richard Bryant Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Ramaphosa is a World Cup opportunist
The Boks succeeded in spite of the adversity that the president and the ANC have created
Your editorial opinion on the Rugby World Cup refers (“Boks show SA ‘it is possible to work together’”, October 31).
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s presence at the victory celebration so epitomised his and the ANC’s way. You pitch up to celebrate something great when you didn’t add a single atom of value.
The Springboks’ success was that of gritty determination, but the most important ingredients were hard work, development of skills, hours of practice, sacrifice and teamwork. All concepts that are totally foreign to the cadres.
The president had no right to just pitch up at the end and gate-crash the celebrations. The Springboks succeeded despite adverse conditions created by him and his party.
If we left it to Ramaphosa we would be playing against Russia and Zimbabwe, having been frozen out for supporting crimes against humanity.
Richard Bryant
Via BusinessLIVE
