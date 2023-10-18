WANDILE SIHLOBO: SA sits pretty in Sub-Saharan Africa food security stakes
The country topped the regional rankings and ranked 59th out of 113 in a 2022 global index
18 October 2023 - 05:00
On October 16 we celebrated World Food Day, commemorating the founding of the UN Food & Agriculture Organisation in 1945. This day is also an opportunity for countries to reflect on their food security conditions and efforts to boost agricultural production.
This column will therefore revisit an issue discussed a year ago in these pages: food security conditions in SA. One of the measures researchers use to evaluate the food security condition of each country relative to the world is The Economist’s global food security index. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.