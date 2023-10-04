JOHAN STEYN: Beyond Sapiens — AI and the creation of ‘homo artificialis’
Features such as love and creativity may become obsolete if a new kind of human emerges from technology
04 October 2023 - 05:00
The narrative of human evolution provides a captivating journey from primitive beings to sophisticated entities. About 40,000 years ago, homo sapiens ascended to dominance over other hominids, such as Neanderthals, largely attributed to enhanced cognitive capabilities and the advent of complex communication and planning.
As we contemplate the infinite future possibilities, spurred on by technological advancements, a pivotal question emerges: are we on the precipice of creating a new human species?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.