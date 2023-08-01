NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Biotech keeps you forever young
Healthcare business faces revolution as longevity breakthroughs challenge status quo
01 August 2023 - 05:00
Dateline: July 24 2030
In a startling turn of events, advanced biotechnology breakthroughs are revolutionising human longevity and making traditional healthcare models obsolete. We’re seeing an age where disease prevention is more common than the diseases themselves. These advancements aren’t just a step forward; they are shaking the very foundation of our health system...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.