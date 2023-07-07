ISAAH MHLANGA: Manufacturing getting to grips with load-shedding
Production volumes have held up since the recovery from the Covid-19 impact started
07 July 2023 - 05:00
Given the increased intensity of load-shedding in 2022 and especially the first half of this year, one would have expected overall manufacturing production volumes to have contracted a lot given that the manufacturing sector is a heavy user of electricity.
However, this is not the case as production volumes have held up since the recovery from the Covid-19 impact started. We ask three questions about the manufacturing sector that are of interest for investors and provide our thoughts. ..
