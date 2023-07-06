Extra Kusile power station pollution may take R24bn toll
Environmental groups file appeal against decision to let Eskom bypass rules
06 July 2023 - 12:41
UPDATED 06 July 2023 - 22:50
Environmental groups have filed an appeal against a decision to allow Eskom to bypass pollution rules as it implements a temporary fix at Kusile power station in Mpumalanga.
The interim solution could add about 2,000MW to the grid about a year earlier than a permanent solution would. But, Vukani Environmental Justice Movement in Action and groundWork, represented by the Centre for Environmental Rights (CER), say the health effects of the excess pollution could result in societal costs of up to R24bn...
