WATCH: Early signs of improvement at Eskom, says electricity minister
Business Day TV spoke to energy writer for Business Day Denene Erasmus
04 July 2023 - 15:44 Business Day TV
Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. File picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA..
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is confident in the improvements being made by Eskom. He says the power utility is spending less time on repairing generation breakdowns and devoting more time to the rising levels of planned maintenance outages.
These are “early signs” of improvement at Eskom, which have resulted in fewer and lower stages of load-shedding.
Business Day TV discussed the story in detail with Business Day energy writer Denene Erasmus.
