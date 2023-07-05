MAMOKETE LIJANE: Cheap SA assets look like a buy — after load-shedding gets shed
From shares to bonds and the rand, domestic options are undervalued on many metrics
05 July 2023 - 05:00
SA financial assets are cheap and should outperform in the coming few years. The degree to which domestic assets are undervalued has been a discussion point for some time.
From shares to bonds and ultimately the rand itself, domestic assets are undervalued on multiple metrics. The adage, the cure for low prices is low prices, has not yet helped where local assets are concerned. Flows have in fact been out of domestic assets, a dynamic that was at its worst in May...
