GAVIN RICH: English rugby clubs’ dire straits a red flag

The sport is struggling in Wales too because it doesn’t understand the concept of less is more

05 June 2023 - 05:03 GAVIN RICH

The European professional season outside France is over and Super Rugby is heading into the playoff phase so this is a good time to take stock of where the sport is as we head into the final build-up period to the Rugby World Cup.

If you take what is happening in the England club game as a microcosm, you would have to say a huge red flag is being shown to the financial wellbeing of the sport. The English club season was overshadowed by the calamitous events in which two clubs, Wasps and Worcester Warriors, dropped out of competition...

