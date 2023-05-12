Opinion / Columnists

ISAAH MHLANGA: Don’t believe the promises of politicians

But when they announce life will get worse before it gets better, believe that

12 May 2023 - 05:00

When politicians promise new free goods and services or the enhancement of existing ones without properly articulating how that will be funded, don’t believe them — especially ahead of what might be a watershed election in 2024.

When they announce that the country is in a difficult position and life will get worse before it gets better, believe them but also believe it will be far worse than they say. When a technocrat in the public service says winter is coming and it will be hard, believe them and adjust accordingly. As John Maynard Keynes said: “When the facts change, I change my mind — what do you do, sir?” ..

