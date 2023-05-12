ISAAH MHLANGA: Don’t believe the promises of politicians

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan heads for a weekly decline
The CEO is betting on an aggressive pricing strategy at a time when the retailer has a thin profit margin
US is unconvinced of SA non-aligned stance and has accused Pretoria of materially aiding Russia war efforts
Former leader was found guilty of perjury, but any member ‘may be found in that situation’, says league
Katharine Child sets out the issues that have hobbled the company
Business Day TV speaks to The Manufacturing Circle’s executive director, Philippa Rodseth
There is a powerful amount of intellectual property and ‘dry powder’ only being hobbled by red tape
Muharrem Ince's withdrawal could reshape final days of campaigning and boost Turkish opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu
Gifted athlete Michelle Staal brings a breath of fresh air to the SA sporting family from the flatness of fatigue
Madness in the outback and the English countryside, and an endearing look at Michael J Fox
When politicians promise new free goods and services or the enhancement of existing ones without properly articulating how that will be funded, don’t believe them — especially ahead of what might be a watershed election in 2024.
When they announce that the country is in a difficult position and life will get worse before it gets better, believe them but also believe it will be far worse than they say. When a technocrat in the public service says winter is coming and it will be hard, believe them and adjust accordingly. As John Maynard Keynes said: “When the facts change, I change my mind — what do you do, sir?” ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ISAAH MHLANGA: Don’t believe the promises of politicians
But when they announce life will get worse before it gets better, believe that
When politicians promise new free goods and services or the enhancement of existing ones without properly articulating how that will be funded, don’t believe them — especially ahead of what might be a watershed election in 2024.
When they announce that the country is in a difficult position and life will get worse before it gets better, believe them but also believe it will be far worse than they say. When a technocrat in the public service says winter is coming and it will be hard, believe them and adjust accordingly. As John Maynard Keynes said: “When the facts change, I change my mind — what do you do, sir?” ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.