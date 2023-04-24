Opinion / Columnists

GAVIN RICH: How the Sharks got themselves into a deep hole

SA’s richest franchise missing out on Heineken Champions Cup rugby next year is a calamity

24 April 2023 - 05:00 GAVIN RICH

An emotional farewell was promised from their final United Rugby Championship (URC) clash in Durban for Sharks stalwart Thomas du Toit and skipper Siya Kolisi. The emotion was provided, but it was the wrong sort of emotion, and the anger is completely justified.       

The Sharks can still end up playing in the Heineken Championship Cup next season as there is a backdoor route available for them. But it will require them to win the URC, and that means beating mighty Leinster in an away quarterfinal, probably without Kolisi and Curwin Bosch, and then winning two more away play-off games. In their current form, that just ain’t going to happen...

