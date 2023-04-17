MICHAEL AVERY: Eskom’s future unknown as myths grow in the dark

Investors are digesting earnings reports and cooling inflation in the US, but analysts are cautioning that risks remain
Eskom is collapsing, it has no plan, no leadership, and the Guptas are partly to blame
Lack of strong guidance and political will have worsened corruption and the descent into lawlessness
Plans based on allocations from the National Treasury
The contract extends an agreement with Maitland International, an SA-founded firm bought out in January
While SA’s deep and liquid capital markets cushion it to some extent, capital flows to the region could stop if global conditions worsen
Opportunities in energy lie in a two-pronged approach amid expectations of prices remaining high
More care must be taken in scheduling games in the Champions Cup and URC
Young people may live digitally but it appears they are interested in exercise
In the blinding dust of the electricity crisis kicked up by some politicians, former utility CEOs trying to avoid serious jail time and many vested interests, it is easy to miss important information when it is released.
A draft report, “Electricity planning & recommendations for SA’s electricity future”, dated April 6 and produced by the Presidential Climate Commission under the executive directorship of Crispian “Chippy” Olver, found its way onto my desk. It uses the latest scientific modelling and consensus to debunk many of the myths being flung about in the arena as the battle of ideas continues. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BADGER
MICHAEL AVERY: Eskom’s future unknown as myths grow in the dark
While power minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa advocates for increased investment in coal-fired power stations, finance minister Enoch Godongwana says no more funds will be provided
In the blinding dust of the electricity crisis kicked up by some politicians, former utility CEOs trying to avoid serious jail time and many vested interests, it is easy to miss important information when it is released.
A draft report, “Electricity planning & recommendations for SA’s electricity future”, dated April 6 and produced by the Presidential Climate Commission under the executive directorship of Crispian “Chippy” Olver, found its way onto my desk. It uses the latest scientific modelling and consensus to debunk many of the myths being flung about in the arena as the battle of ideas continues. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.