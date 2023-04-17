Opinion / Columnists

BADGER

MICHAEL AVERY: Eskom’s future unknown as myths grow in the dark

While power minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa advocates for increased investment in coal-fired power stations, finance minister Enoch Godongwana says no more funds will be provided

17 April 2023 - 05:04 Michael Avery

In the blinding dust of the electricity crisis kicked up by some politicians, former utility CEOs trying to avoid serious jail time and many vested interests, it is easy to miss important information when it is released.  

A draft report, “Electricity planning & recommendations for SA’s electricity future”, dated April 6 and produced by the Presidential Climate Commission under the executive directorship of Crispian “Chippy” Olver, found its way onto my desk. It uses the latest scientific modelling and consensus to debunk many of the myths being flung about in the arena as the battle of ideas continues.  ..

