Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Could we be about to produce our first great pinot noir?

Hannes Storm may become the first SA pinot producer to achieve high-quality wines

BL Premium
05 April 2023 - 04:59 MIchael Fridjhon

The two terms most frequently associated with pinot noir are “heartbreak grape” and “holy grail”. Clearly, producing a great pinot noir is as elusive as finding the long-lost chalice. I’m not sure why this should be the case. All you require is a site such as one of the great appellations of Burgundy’s Cote d’Or. Once you’ve ticked that box you still need to be sure of appropriate enough weather conditions. Finally, with the first two items sorted, the final requirement is easy: winemaking competence of the kind widely available in the modern world — and not only in Burgundy.

Pinot noir only becomes tricky when you stray from suitable soils and from the climatic environment in which it performs best. This of course is exactly what those who call it “the heartbreak grape” have been doing...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.