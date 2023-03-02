National

SA’s Russia dalliance poses ‘catastrophic risk’, says FirstRand CEO

Western countries could begin to argue that to weaken SA is to weaken Moscow too, Alan Pullinger warns

02 March 2023 - 18:59 Garth Theunissen

FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger says SA’s failure to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is morally “despicable” and the decision to stage joint naval exercises with the Eurasian military power could be potentially “catastrophic” for the local economy.

“My personal view around SA’s stance on that invasion — I think it’s despicable that we can’t find it within ourselves to call it out,” Pullinger told Business Day after FirstRand’s interim results presentation on Thursday...

