The SA Reserve Bank raised the interest rate by 50 basis points, higher than the market expectation for 25bps
It has a responsibility to conduct proper research and use all available information before blaming local wholesalers and retailers
More ministers in the presidency needed to ‘better serve South Africans’, president tells National Council of Provinces
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s deputy editor and columnist, Natasha Marrian
Scandals such as Steinhoff and Tongaat Hulett hammered profession’s reputation. Ninan offers remedies
The ratings agency is now forecasting GDP growth of just 0.2% in 2023, down from a December estimate of 1.1%, thanks to load shedding
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Institute for the Study of War think tank says Russian troops and Wagner mercenaries have captured more territory around the city
The Nigel-born youngster with a blade leg boasts 200m and 400m world records, and he’s not yet 18
A love story, a grungy mystery, a marathon man's challenge, African folk tales and a retrospective of filmmaker Arturo Ripstein
HILARY JOFFE: Wage deal may not be as big a risk to budget framework as feared
This year’s settlement will build on the shift to moderation of the past three years
Over the past three years the government has firmly bent the curve on public sector pay, halting a decade-long trend of above-inflation wage increases that had seen the payroll’s share of public spending rise steeply.
The new two year wage settlement the government and public sector trade unions now seem set to sign would continue that trend, bringing an unexpectedly early end to the usual pay dispute. But it would add R35bn-R40bn of unbudgeted government spending over the next three years. And it leaves many unanswered questions about what level of personnel spending is sustainable, and what kind of public service the government wants and SA needs...
