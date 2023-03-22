Opinion / Columnists

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Is something rotten in the state of Meta, or will cuts and AI save it?

Despite the company suffering from a blow to ad revenue and legal challenges, it shows how the tech world is evolving

BL Premium
22 March 2023 - 05:03

In tech news time — time as dense as a neutron star — it feels as if it has been an age since this column checked in with Meta Platforms, parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Even though it has made many announcements lately, due to the Silicon Valley Bank collapse and launch of ChatGPT-4, Meta’s share of voice has been greatly diluted. 

Now I get that a social media company well into its second decade, with a user base skewing towards middle age, is not as sexy as cutting-edge generative artificial intelligence (AI), but still, Meta’s relevance is hard to overstate. About 75% of all internet users, or 50% of the global population, are active on at least one of Meta’s platforms, and almost 80% of Facebook users engage with the platform daily. Every. Single. Day...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.