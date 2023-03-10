Companies

Meta considers social media app to rival Twitter

Meta’s biggest platform, Facebook, is struggling to attract the attention of a younger audience

10 March 2023 - 18:26 Shubhum Kalia, shubhendu Deshmukh and Yuvraj Malik
The Meta logo in Davos, Switzerland. Picture: ARND WIEGMANN/REUTERS
The Meta logo in Davos, Switzerland. Picture: ARND WIEGMANN/REUTERS

Meta Platforms is exploring plans to launch a new social media app in its bid to displace Twitter as the world's “digital town square”.

“We're exploring a stand-alone decentralised social network for sharing text updates. We believe there's an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests,” a Meta spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Meta’s app will be based on a similar framework that powers Mastodon, a Twitter-like service that was launched in 2016.

A Twitter-like app would allow Meta to take advantage of the current chaos at the Elon Musk-led company, where cost-cutting has been rampant.

Twitter has been struggling to hold on to its advertising base since Musk's takeover of the platform late in 2022. Companies have pulled back spending following Twitter’s move to restore suspended accounts and release a paid account verification that resulted in scammers impersonating firms.

Meta’s plans come at a time when its biggest platform, Facebook, is struggling to attract the attention of a younger audience, while its huge investments in the metaverse, a virtual world where users interact and work, show little signs of paying off, at least in the near term.

Its video-sharing app, Instagram, is also facing stiff competition as content makers or hit influencers abandon the platform for TikTok.

It was not immediately clear when Meta would roll out the new app.

“The history of Meta is that they are much better acquirers than they are innovators or developers ... as far as copying Twitter, this is just a defensive move,” said Thomas Hayes, chair and managing member of New York-based Great Hill Capital.

“They're just trying everything ... at least with a mini blogging site like Twitter, there's some expectation that it could start to make money out of much quicker timeline than the metaverse investment.”

Meta's investments in the metaverse will not drive revenue growth until 2030, analysts have said.

Meta shares were marginally higher at $181.7 in early trade on Friday. They have gained about 51% so far in 2023.

Reuters

Income for Meta from account verification likely to be marginal

Analyst says the move may be more beneficial in helping the social media giant retain ‘creators’
News
2 weeks ago

Meta launches paid verification service for Facebook and Instagram

It’s unclear if users want to pay for services that have always been free, but subscription package offers ‘increased visibility’
News
2 weeks ago

Italy pursues Meta for potential €870m tax bill

Investigators believe free membership on Meta platforms comes in return for access to user data and should be classified as an exchange of services
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Heineken-Distell R40.1bn merger approved, but ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Standard Bank pays highest dividend in its ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Sibanye slashes the number of retrenchments at ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Premier Foods to list on JSE on March 24
Companies / Industrials
5.
Mpact decries red tape preventing it from adding ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Snapchat kicks far too few underage children off app, UK regulator shows

Companies

Women in tech: office moms caring for boy geniuses

News

DUNCAN McLEOD: Western paranoia turns TikTok into a bogeyman

Opinion

Meta ‘not off the hook’ for sharing data

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.