Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Facebook violated the law, Dutch court rules

Personal information was given to third parties without Facebook users being informed and with no legal basis for sharing the information

15 March 2023 - 16:11 Reuters
Picture: SUPPLIED/FILE PHOTO
Picture: SUPPLIED/FILE PHOTO
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Amsterdam — A Dutch court hearing a class-action lawsuit on Wednesday found that the European subsidiary of Meta, Facebook Ireland, improperly used personal data of Dutch citizens between 2010 and 2020, saying the company had “violated the law”.

“Personal information was processed for the purposes of advertising when in this case that is not allowed,” a summary of the court ruling said.

“Personal information was given to third parties without Facebook users being informed and without there being a legal basis to do so.”

The decision was directed at Facebook Ireland because it is the part of the company that oversees the processing of Dutch user data.

A spokesperson for Meta said the company was “pleased” with parts of the decision and would appeal others, noting that some of the claims date back more than a decade.

“We know that privacy is important to our Dutch users and we want them to have control over how their data is used, the person said.

The plaintiff, Data Privacy Stichting, was launched in 2020 as a partnership between a group of law firms and the Dutch Consumers’ Association to try to seek damages.

The Dutch case has not yet progressed to the phase where any damages could be claimed. The Data Privacy Group could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Old Mutual guns for Capitec with mass-market bank ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Taxi industry woes put a spoke in the wheel of ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
MTN’s tower sites show how SA is trending towards ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Naspers shuts down R1.4bn SA-focused tech fund ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
MTN CEO Ralph Mupita warns SA risks spiralling ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Meta to cut 10,000 more jobs

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Meta considers social media app to rival Twitter

Companies

Italy pursues Meta for potential €870m tax bill

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.