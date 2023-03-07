Lions aim to rotate players in Currie Cup

Currency takes a hit after worse-than-expected GDP data, compounded by hawkish comments from the Fed
The Lions want to avoid being caught short again in the Currie Cup and will deploy their resources more equitably in this season’s competition.
The Lions, and their opponents in the opening round on Saturday at Ellis Park, Western Province (WP), occupied last and second last place on the points table last season. They then took a more developmental approach in their selections and it showed, particularly in the case of the Lions, who won just two of their 12 matches.
Lions head coach Ivan van Rooyen said the Currie Cup team under Mzwakhe Nkosi will take a different approach in 2023.
“Some of the guys will play against WP. Some of the others will play the weekend after against the Pumas,” said Van Rooyen about his front-line players who usually do duty in the United Rugby Championship (URC).
“For these two weeks the guys who are short on game time should get a crack. It is good for everyone to play.
“Players like Morné Brandon, Ruan Smith, Jarod Cairns all played their way back into the team through Currie Cup warm-up games. It is a lot better to play than to train. We want the whole squad to play.”
He added that centre Manny Rass should be available for selection should he be required on Saturday. “He looked sore. It looks like an AC [anterior cruciate ligament]. He’ll have to go for scans. It looks a little swollen but he should be OK.”
The coach is also holding out hope the Lions will have flank Jaco Kriel, lock Reinhard Nothnagel and Darrien Landsberg fit for their trip to Benetton in the URC later in March.
In the meantime the Currie Cup provides the platform to bring some players up to speed, while giving others a breather.
“It’s been relatively tough the past three weeks with preparation and physicality,” Van Rooyen conceded. “You want to play but it is an opportunity for some broken bodies to heal. We will release a few guys to play Currie Cup.”
He agrees that the URC team may have been better off continuing the momentum they built over the past few weeks with wins over Glasgow Warriors and away to the Bulls, which snapped a 10-match losing sequence in derby matches.
His team have played with more confidence. No 8 Francke Horn has made a huge difference since returning from injury and has helped bring balance to a back row that also contains in-form Emmanuel Tshituka and towering tyro Ruan Venter.
“If your surname is Tshituka in SA you’re a superathlete,” Van Rooyen said. “What is nice to see about ‘Manu’ is his ability to apply different skill sets in different positions and scenarios.
“He has really improved in that department. He is a freakish athlete and we know he gets around the park. His point of difference is in the collision, in the ruck, in defence.
“He is forming a nice combination with Ruan and Francke. We like versatility — that is the way rugby is heading and you need proper athletes for that.”
Tshituka has had to cover different positions in the Lions’ pack.
The coach has been equally impressed with scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba who has taken the past few matches by the scruff of the neck. He argued regular game time has helped turn Nohamba’s game around.
“I don’t think anybody doubted his ability. Everyone can see the consistency. Yes, there are a few things he has to work on and he’s well aware of that.
“We’re putting a lot of emphasis on our playmakers and his decision-making is really good now.”
Lions aim to rotate players in Currie Cup
Local competition can bring some players up to speed while giving others a breather
