Opinion / Columnists

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Accepting the unacceptable

Saying something is ‘unacceptable’ is just the way the ANC feigns a moral compass — from ‘absolutely’ to ‘totally’ to ’utterly’, nothing really changes

BL Premium
15 March 2023 - 05:00 Gareth van Onselen

Our democratic language has degraded at an extraordinary pace, along with our democracy. Those words and phrases that power wields, to determine for the people what is, and what is not, allowed, have become next to meaningless. Nothing better illustrates this than the idea of what is “acceptable”.   

President Cyril Ramaphosa said in November 2022 that, “We have made it clear that nonpayment for services is unacceptable and have taken a number of steps to ensure that the payment of these debts is recovered”.   ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.