National

Mashatile to chair justice, crime-prevention and security cluster

Deputy president also will oversee the police, defence, justice and state security ministers

14 March 2023 - 15:17 Kgothatso Madisa
Paul Mashatile was appointed South Africa's deputy president on March 6.
Paul Mashatile was appointed South Africa's deputy president on March 6.
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assigned his deputy, Paul Mashatile, to oversee the justice crime-prevention and security cluster.

The appointment places Mashatile in charge of the country’s security apparatus, and he also will be responsible for the performance of the police, defence, justice and state security ministers.

Ramaphosa sent a letter to Mashatile last week specifying the tasks assigned. The document has since been tabled in parliament. 

Ramaphosa has given Mashatile greater power than his predecessor, David Mabuza, one of whose main responsibilities was leading the task team on Eskom. 

Mashatile’s latest responsibilities are over and above the usual duties such as leader of government business in parliament, the SA National Aids Council and land reform, as well as special envoy to South Sudan. 

The justice, crime-prevention and security cluster consists of ministers Bheki Cele (police), Thandi Modise (defence), Aaron Motsoaledi (home affairs), Ronald Lamola (justice & correctional services) and Khumbudzo Ntshavheni (state security in the presidency).

The deputy president was previously responsible for keeping parliament updated on the Eskom energy crisis, but Ramaphosa has opted to keep this role in his office, having appointed Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as electricity minister in the presidency.

“We now have Necom (National Energy Crisis Committee) and the minister of electricity dedicated to issues at Eskom and the resolution of the electricity crisis,” said presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

The ANC said last week expressed displeasure at the performance of the security cluster, with spiralling under their watch. Still, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said there was no need to remove any of the officials.

“Most of the people [ministers] are still there. Even those who are lacking, we’re going to meet with them and show them you are lacking in this and that,” said Mbalula.

“We are not happy about the security cluster. We will sit with those comrades and talk to them together with the president about what we need.”

PODCAST | Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle was to please ANC, not the country

Meanwhile, cabinet ministers who were dismissed in Ramaphosa’s reshuffle last week have been deployed to several committees in parliament.

Former sports, arts & culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has been assigned to the portfolio committees on social development, and trade, industry and competition. Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, the former minister in the presidency responsible for women, youth and people with disabilities, will serve on the standing committee on appropriations.

Thembi Siweya, who was removed as deputy minister in the presidency, has been redeployed to the portfolio committee on public enterprises and the standing committee on public accounts.

Former deputy minister of public enterprises, Phumulo Masualle, a strong critic of Ramaphosa, has been assigned to the standing committee on finance.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Joburg revenue flow at risk amid flight from ...
National
2.
Numbers do not add up for maths and science at SA ...
National / Education
3.
Much at stake in pension payouts case
National
4.
Municipal revenue at risk if solar tax incentive ...
National
5.
All three Karpowership applications stuck in limbo
National

Related Articles

Ask ‘why’ changes to cabinet were made, urges Cyril Ramaphosa

National

SAM MKOKELI | Everyone can see it: Ramaphosa is defeated

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Heed Mupita’s warning

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.