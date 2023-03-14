Business Day TV talks to Byron Lotter from Vestact
Meanwhile, cabinet ministers who were dismissed in Ramaphosa’s reshuffle last week have been deployed to several committees in parliament.
Former sports, arts & culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has been assigned to the portfolio committees on social development, and trade, industry and competition. Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, the former minister in the presidency responsible for women, youth and people with disabilities, will serve on the standing committee on appropriations.
Thembi Siweya, who was removed as deputy minister in the presidency, has been redeployed to the portfolio committee on public enterprises and the standing committee on public accounts.
Former deputy minister of public enterprises, Phumulo Masualle, a strong critic of Ramaphosa, has been assigned to the standing committee on finance.
Mashatile to chair justice, crime-prevention and security cluster
Deputy president also will oversee the police, defence, justice and state security ministers
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
President Cyril Ramaphosa has assigned his deputy, Paul Mashatile, to oversee the justice crime-prevention and security cluster.
The appointment places Mashatile in charge of the country’s security apparatus, and he also will be responsible for the performance of the police, defence, justice and state security ministers.
Ramaphosa sent a letter to Mashatile last week specifying the tasks assigned. The document has since been tabled in parliament.
Ramaphosa has given Mashatile greater power than his predecessor, David Mabuza, one of whose main responsibilities was leading the task team on Eskom.
Mashatile’s latest responsibilities are over and above the usual duties such as leader of government business in parliament, the SA National Aids Council and land reform, as well as special envoy to South Sudan.
The justice, crime-prevention and security cluster consists of ministers Bheki Cele (police), Thandi Modise (defence), Aaron Motsoaledi (home affairs), Ronald Lamola (justice & correctional services) and Khumbudzo Ntshavheni (state security in the presidency).
The deputy president was previously responsible for keeping parliament updated on the Eskom energy crisis, but Ramaphosa has opted to keep this role in his office, having appointed Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as electricity minister in the presidency.
“We now have Necom (National Energy Crisis Committee) and the minister of electricity dedicated to issues at Eskom and the resolution of the electricity crisis,” said presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.
The ANC said last week expressed displeasure at the performance of the security cluster, with spiralling under their watch. Still, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said there was no need to remove any of the officials.
“Most of the people [ministers] are still there. Even those who are lacking, we’re going to meet with them and show them you are lacking in this and that,” said Mbalula.
“We are not happy about the security cluster. We will sit with those comrades and talk to them together with the president about what we need.”
PODCAST | Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle was to please ANC, not the country
Meanwhile, cabinet ministers who were dismissed in Ramaphosa’s reshuffle last week have been deployed to several committees in parliament.
Former sports, arts & culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has been assigned to the portfolio committees on social development, and trade, industry and competition. Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, the former minister in the presidency responsible for women, youth and people with disabilities, will serve on the standing committee on appropriations.
Thembi Siweya, who was removed as deputy minister in the presidency, has been redeployed to the portfolio committee on public enterprises and the standing committee on public accounts.
Former deputy minister of public enterprises, Phumulo Masualle, a strong critic of Ramaphosa, has been assigned to the standing committee on finance.
