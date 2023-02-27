ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Analyst’s article devoid of analytical thinking he accuses his critics of lacking

A hotter-than-expected reading of an expenditures price index had investors betting that the Bank will remain hawkish for longer
Bringing the trade partnership with the US into peril could have dire consequences for SA
About R350m is needed for 46 state hospitals to get the cables, as intensified power cuts weaken the overburdened public health system
The state visit by the Ugandan president will be the first in more than a decade
The aluminium group expects the figure to drop up to 49% year on year, partly due to a lag in prices between buying and selling metal
Recovery in employment expected to be stymied by prevailing domestic and global challenges
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
A survey by South Korean pollster Realmeter in 2022 found that nearly seven in 10 respondents said an anti-discrimination law is necessary
Siya Kolisi’s team are better placed to retain the title than at any similar buildup stage in the past
The movie also earned Screen Actors Guild awards for Michelle Yeoh and supporting actors Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis
Foreign policy analyst and author Peter Fabricius recently wrote an acerbic defence of the US-Africa summit held in December. In the process he castigated Alvin Botes, Nontobeko Hlela and David Monyae for “unanalytical thinking” requiring “greater nuance”, and complained that “there remains a persistent strand of scepticism about anything the US does here”.
The phrase that most caught my attention however, was Fabricius’s observation that Islamic extremists being confronted by Western armies in Africa were “surely an enemy to all civilised people”. While reasonable people would condemn the wanton killing of civilians in the name of religion, Fabricius’s use of the loaded term “civilised people” in the context of a condescending critique of three black analysts echoes British imperial poet Rudyard Kipling’s notorious 1899 call on Western nations to “take up the white man’s burden”...
