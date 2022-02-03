PETER FABRICIUS: Will climate change make Africa a continent of arid and moist extremes?

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said that during the 1970s and 1980s the Sahel experienced the greatest drop in rainfall recorded anywhere. It predicted that climate change would continue to hit the Sahel and West Africa harder and sooner than other regions.

Across Sub-Saharan Africa, climate change would cause higher year-to-year variations in rainfall — already beyond 30% either side of the mean — mainly bringing more droughts but also more floods.

So the IPCC expects that by 2050 agricultural production could drop by more than 20% across Sub-Saharan Africa and 30% or more in SA and Zimbabwe.

While most countries will become drier, Central and East Africa will probably get much wetter, with more floods. Apart from increasing food insecurity, these changes are already aggravating conflict, especially in the Sahel, as herders move south to follow receding pastures and compete, often violently, for grazing land with agriculturalists.

Rising oceans caused by global warming and melting of the ice caps are threatening many low-lying and densely populated African cities, such as Lagos and Dar es Salaam.

The major industrial countries bear the greatest responsibility to mitigate such effects of global warming by reducing their carbon emissions.

Cilliers notes that in 2018 China disgorged 30% of the carbon released into the atmosphere, the US 15%, the EU 9%, Russia 5%, Japan 3%, and the rest of the world 34%.

Carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases already released into the atmosphere have locked the world into warming of at least 1.2 °C above preindustrial levels, he says. And the UN Environment Programme (Unep) has warned that on current trends, this could rise to 3 °C and, without any mitigation, as high as 3.4 °C. If so, “large portions of the Sahel and West Africa are likely to be unsuited for human habitation … large parts of Africa could consist of desert”.

At the critical COP21 UN climate conference in Paris in 2015, the countries of the world committed, through voluntary national contributions, to capping global warming at no more than 2 °C — and preferably only 1.5 °C — above this benchmark.

Before COP26 in Glasgow in 2021, these national contributions would have capped warming at 2.7 °C, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists. The additional pledges at Glasgow would bring this down to 2.4 °C, still far short of target, though the world is wakening to the threat.

Though a minor culprit, Africa does have a small role to play in mitigation — That is in trying to achieve the now broadly accepted target of a 1.5 °C cap, Cilliers says.

Some African countries — such as the continent’s most industrialised nation, SA — as well as Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria, do emit significant amounts of carbon.

Cilliers paints a scenario in which Africa could leapfrog to more digitalised, higher-tech economies, less dependent on fossil fuels, and thereby expand average economic growth for the period 2020—2040, from 4.7% on the current path to 5.1%, while reducing carbon emissions by about 40-million tonnes a year by 2050.