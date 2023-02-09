Investors are hoping Sona will be a platform for Ramaphosa to announce firm measures to deal with the energy crisis
If ActionSA thinks it can dabble in the same politics as the DA with a black face, it is wrong
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government is under intense pressure to provide urgent solutions
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
Global factors help hammer full-year profit down 60% to R2.64bn
At 1.3%, the lender’s forecast is a whole percentage point higher than the Reserve Bank’s
Three-fifths of participants blame the ruling Zanu-PF for the country’s two-decade economic crisis
It doesn't get easier for new boss Dyche but Liverpool are a shadow of the team they were
The car is priced at R1,285,000 and has a 444km range
Global markets turned bullish in 2022’s fourth quarter, rebounding from their October 2022 lows due to continuing dollar weakness, headlines on China’s re-opening and the belief that global inflation had peaked and the US economy may well pull off a soft landing despite high interest rates.
Investors have been anxiously looking for evidence that a US Fed policy pivot is coming, but unfortunately the recent data releases will give them reason to think again. Evidence of the US economy slowing down significantly under the weight of restrictive interest rates came from the Institute for Supply Management’s new orders index, a broad gauge of the health of the manufacturing sector, which fell to 42.5 points, the lowest reading outside of an economic recession in 72 years...
RICHARD SHEPHERD: Year of the Rabbit starts an emerging market bull run
