Stop moaning and get in the ring, Ramaphosa dares private sector

President urges business and others to work with government to ‘let us find solutions for the common good of our country’

07 February 2023 - 20:33 Katharine Child

The government is open to working with the private sector so it can achieve great results, President Cyril Ramaphosa said at the annual Investing Mining Indaba in Cape Town on Tuesday.    

“We’re not saying you should not be critical. But we are saying stop moaning. We say to labour, stop moaning as well. Get into the ring with us. Let us find solutions for the common good of our country.”       ..

