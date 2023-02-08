Business Day TV talks to Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Ruimsig
Thoughtless approach to tourism marketing by SA Tourism reveals contempt for taxpayers’ cash
Transnet Freight Rail wants the private sector to run its container corridor between Johannesburg and eThekwini for the next 20 years
The delayed reshuffle may result in the Sona being seen as Ramaphosa tolerating poor performance and in some cases open defiance by some of his ministers
Investors have lost trust in the government, Neal Froneman says
Sars commissioners says tax collection will come in lower this fiscal year amid worsening load-shedding and rising cost of living
The language the board used to frame Brett Botten’s departure downplays the seriousness of this affair
If the job situation remains very hot 'it may well be the case that we have to do more', says Fed chair
Windies series will be new head coach Shukri Conrad’s first in charge of the Test team
The Maya ruins may be less famous than Machu Picchu, but they’re still awe-inspiring
Despite the best efforts of the “Anything But Chardonnay” movement, whose triumphs — dating back to the 1980s and 1990s — are now distant memories, there’s no shortage of demand for the great white grape of Burgundy.
The brief dip, about a quarter of a century ago, had more to do with incompetent winemaking than any intrinsic shortcomings of the variety. Poor fruit handling combined with overenthusiastic oaking did yield some vinous monsters: clumsy, chunky and dull — and about as charmless as Vladimir Putin, bare-chested astride an unhappy mare...
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Chardonnay never was in danger from even the most fanatical campaign
There is no shortage of demand for the great white grape of Burgundy
