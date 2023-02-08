Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Chardonnay never was in danger from even the most fanatical campaign

There is no shortage of demand for the great white grape of Burgundy

08 February 2023 - 04:59 MICHAEL FRIDJHON

Despite the best efforts of the “Anything But Chardonnay” movement, whose triumphs — dating back to the 1980s and 1990s — are now distant memories, there’s no shortage of demand for the great white grape of Burgundy.

The brief dip, about a quarter of a century ago, had more to do with incompetent winemaking than any intrinsic shortcomings of the variety. Poor fruit handling combined with overenthusiastic oaking did yield some vinous monsters: clumsy, chunky and dull — and about as charmless as Vladimir Putin, bare-chested astride an unhappy mare...

