Opinion

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: ‘Serious VR games can help Africa’

Gaming seen as useful in education, financial literacy and skills development

BL Premium
05 February 2023 - 08:01 ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

Virtual reality (VR) has a bad name due to the misadventures of Meta/Facebook, and continually disastrous efforts to stage corporate events in the “metaverse”.

It is also expensive, with high-resolution headsets out of reach of the average earner. Put another way, it is not exactly designed for the African continent...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.