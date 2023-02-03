Opinion / Columnists

DAVID SHAPIRO: Take the compassionate view, it hasn’t been an easy time

03 February 2023 - 05:00 David Shapiro

Elon Musk is not my favourite person. I have no desire to meet him or buy his shares. But that does not mean I do not admire him. His achievements over the past two decades are nothing short of astounding.

We can despise his coarseness and deride his brashness, but we cannot ignore his vision. It takes a special person to take those scrappy notes, jotted on a restaurant napkin, and transform them into an operation that manufactures products that the world’s consumers and businesses want to own...

