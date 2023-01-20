Opinion / Columnists

TALKING STOCK

RICARDO SMITH: A tale of two markets

There is renewed hope for recovery from last year’s drawdowns, but there is still some volatility ahead

20 January 2023 - 05:05 Ricardo Smith

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us”.

These are the opening lines to Charles Dickens’s novel, A Tale Of Two Cities. As we start off the year, this is where we find ourselves with global economy and markets...

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.