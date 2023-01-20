Business Day TV speaks to Carmen Mpelwane from Sanlam Investments
The shortage of nurses in SA is projected to rise to up to 178,000 nurses by 2030
Lesetja Kganyago has echoed pleas to equip pupils with the skills they need in a modern world
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
West African nation recently secured a $3bn rescue package from the IMF
Africa’s economic outlook is stable despite global volatility, says bank president Akinwumi Adesina
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
CEO Sergio Rial resigned less than two weeks after taking the job citing the discovery of nearly $4bn in 'accounting inconsistencies'
Cricket SA has neglected succession planning
Damien Chazelle's film takes viewers deep into the bowels of early Hollywood
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us”.
These are the opening lines to Charles Dickens’s novel, A Tale Of Two Cities. As we start off the year, this is where we find ourselves with global economy and markets...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
TALKING STOCK
RICARDO SMITH: A tale of two markets
There is renewed hope for recovery from last year’s drawdowns, but there is still some volatility ahead
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us”.
These are the opening lines to Charles Dickens’s novel, A Tale Of Two Cities. As we start off the year, this is where we find ourselves with global economy and markets...
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.