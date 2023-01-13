DAN BROCKLEBANK: Five investment lessons from the past 20 years

Rand firms along with emerging-market currencies after the US CPI data came in as expected
It is safe to assume that energy supply problems in 2023 will be even worse than in 2022
Judges to rule on president’s urgent bid to stop prosecution in a criminal court in its tracks for now
Employment creation is implied in the central bank's mandate but should have explicit mention, says Godongwana
Techno-king sold some stock right at the top and then kept selling, accelerating a steep slide during 2022.
The WEF’s Global Risks Report looks at simmering geopolitical tension and the confluence of socioeconomic risks that countries face
Dealmaking will continue to be affected by global uncertainty, says law firm Herbert Smith Freehills
White House pledges to co-operate with probe into state documents found at the US president’s home and a Washington office
The grandest form of the game has become an outcast
Is history repeating itself on the set of Francis Ford Coppola’s latest film?
Last year was a challenging year for investors as recession fears, rising interest rates, inflation, geopolitical risks and other factors took their toll on markets. Amid such uncertainty, investors should focus on proven investment principles and not be carried away by fads that can lead to mania and bubbles.
This also comes not long after cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy in the US. It is believed that the collapse of the world’s second-largest crypto exchange left $3bn in losses, which has shaken confidence in the cryptocurrency market.
There are five investment lessons that are vital to investment success:
• Brocklebank is UK head at Orbis, Allan Gray’s offshore partner.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
DAN BROCKLEBANK: Five investment lessons from the past 20 years
Amid the uncertainty investors should focus on proven investment principles
Last year was a challenging year for investors as recession fears, rising interest rates, inflation, geopolitical risks and other factors took their toll on markets. Amid such uncertainty, investors should focus on proven investment principles and not be carried away by fads that can lead to mania and bubbles.
This also comes not long after cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy in the US. It is believed that the collapse of the world’s second-largest crypto exchange left $3bn in losses, which has shaken confidence in the cryptocurrency market.
There are five investment lessons that are vital to investment success:
I suspect that in recent years a dangerous misconception crept in for many that fundamentals don’t matter and perhaps even that all companies that are growing fast are therefore valuable. As a result, in recent years investors to a degree gave all companies a pass on their reported financials when, at the end of the day, you have to be profitable; and you have to generate cash flows. Amazon is an incredible company, but it is also a highly unusual one;
Even if you could do this — and countless studies have shown humans cannot forecast recessions with any degree of useful precision — you would then have to decide when to get back into the market, and that requires forecasting when the market is going to stop worrying about the recession — good luck with that. While we can’t be certain exactly where we are in the cycle, identifying when things appear to be at an extreme of sentiment growth, or interest rates, for example, can better help inform a view; and
This outperformance shows that successful investing is not just about buying great companies. Great companies can be terrible investments if you pay too much for them in the first place. Conversely, average quality companies can be great investments if you buy them at depressed valuations, particularly if they go on to improve as businesses.
In recent years, many saw the outperformance of the technology sector and concluded that the secret to investing lay in only ever buying high-growth, capital-light business models. There are few rules that always work in investing. This was not one of them. One that does work far more reliably, and particularly over the long run, is that you cannot buy what is popular and hope to do well.
• Brocklebank is UK head at Orbis, Allan Gray’s offshore partner.
MERRYN SOMERSET WEBB: Is the UK’s FCA looking in the wrong place for ‘gamification’ investing?
Nine out of five — 2023 outlook
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
NERSAN NAIDOO: Investing in 2023: strategies to weather a bumpy ride
PATRICE RASSOU: Investment lessons from the World Cup
ANET AHERN: Frames and framing: the dangers of looking at the past
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.