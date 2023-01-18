Opinion / Columnists

GRAY MAGUIRE: World business finally starts to take biodiversity seriously

Like it or not, environmental, social and governance action and reporting is about to step into a whole new gear

BL Premium
18 January 2023 - 05:00

On December 19, a few days after most of SA switched off the lights (literally) and headed out of the office for a much-needed break, delegates at the UN Biodiversity Conference of the Parties (COP15) in Montreal closed off their conference with a landmark agreement to guide global action on nature through to 2030.

While corporate SA has improved a great deal with respect to climate change action and reporting in recent years, the same cannot be said of developments in the biodiversity space. I have lamented this nearsightedness a great deal in the past, as the scientific community regards biodiversity and climate change as two sides of the same coin...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.