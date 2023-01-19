US central bank officials reiterated the need to keep monetary policy restrictive for longer, unsettling investors
How initial funds are spent will determine whether follow-ups will indeed follow
‘Eskom is a lost cause that cannot be saved or in any way assisted by making electricity customers pay more,’ says party leader John Steenhuisen
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
Successful renewable energy trials have board mulling overhaul across its AgriMark branches
It may soon be necessary for the country to lure back foreign money as factors supporting portfolio inflows shift
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
Sharing the wind farm windfall will happen through ‘an appropriate reduction’ in the proportion of the king’s Crown Estate surplus that funds the Sovereign Grant
Sharks wing will miss the Durban side’s next two matches in Europe
Famous car brands and some equally famous cars celebrate their anniversaries in 2023, Mark Smyth raises a glass to a few
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced SA’s Just Energy Transition investment plan (Jet-IP) to great fanfare on the eve of the COP27 climate summit in November, complete with details of the $8.5bn of financing committed by SA’s international partners.
But it has all gone very quiet since then, in an energy sector noisy with news of Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s resignation and ANC calls to entrust Eskom to mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe...
HILARY JOFFE: Government and Eskom must tread warily to reap that $8.5bn pledge
