HILARY JOFFE: Government and Eskom must tread warily to reap that $8.5bn pledge

19 January 2023 - 19:36

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced SA’s Just Energy Transition investment plan (Jet-IP) to great fanfare on the eve of the COP27 climate summit in November, complete with details of the $8.5bn of financing committed by SA’s international partners.

But it has all gone very quiet since then, in an energy sector noisy with news of Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s resignation and ANC calls to entrust Eskom to mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe...

