JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Firms that would thrive in a conducive business environment are dying

SA’s crisis has been a big contributor to low economic growth

18 January 2023 - 05:00 Jabulani Sikhakhane

SA’s energy, roads and rail crises are changing the structure of the economy, favouring certain types of economic activity and businesses. That’s because of variances in the energy intensity of certain economic activities and the varying abilities of businesses to cope with poor infrastructure. 

The infrastructure crisis has been a big contributor to low economic growth, a point various business organisations and economists have been making for years. That is also visible from the measurement of GDP published by Stats SA. ..

