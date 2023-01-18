Business Day TV speaks to Annatjie van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments
Whether crime rates or the quality of public services and the informal sector, trends in the city will characterise patterns in other metropoles
Stage 6 ‘catastrophic’ for independent pharmacies, while public hospitals and labs take strain
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
Reopening of China’s economy and huge US spending on infrastructure bode well for base metals, and copper in particular, over the next few years
The country is awash with plans and ideas for remedies but most of it is ignored
SA’s crisis has been a big contributor to low economic growth
First drop in 60 years points to India becoming the world’s most populous nation
The African Nations Championship has proved to be a rich hunting ground for heads of recruitment, player agents and scouts from all over the world
Destinations and brands are eager to see tourism dollars from China return from isolation, but they’ll have to be pampered
SA’s energy, roads and rail crises are changing the structure of the economy, favouring certain types of economic activity and businesses. That’s because of variances in the energy intensity of certain economic activities and the varying abilities of businesses to cope with poor infrastructure.
The infrastructure crisis has been a big contributor to low economic growth, a point various business organisations and economists have been making for years. That is also visible from the measurement of GDP published by Stats SA. ..
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Firms that would thrive in a conducive business environment are dying
SA’s crisis has been a big contributor to low economic growth
