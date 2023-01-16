National

Poultry sector warns of rising prices due to load-shedding

The industry is calling for zero VAT on chicken to ease the burden of rising costs on consumers

BL Premium
16 January 2023 - 20:05 Michelle Gumede

SA’s poultry industry has warned that prices will surge exponentially if the government does not move to zero-rate chicken, as the sector is hamstrung by intensified load-shedding.

Preferred by many South Africans as the main source of protein, chicken has been in short supply in recent weeks as fewer chickens are being slaughtered as a result of power outages that have only intensified in recent weeks...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.