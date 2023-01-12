GRACELIN BASKARAN: SA should be making better use of its mineral resources to create jobs

Rise in gold counters on the JSE underlines the positive mood reflected in bonds and cash
Thursday, January 12 2023
Standard Bank CEO says while Eskom's next CEO should ideally be an engineer the ideal candidate would also have to be socially and politically sophisticated
The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Legal proceedings against actions of former executives could see deal reversed
Investment-led growth is an illusion that needs to be debunked
Many lenders are falling behind the technology curve and not fully ready for the transformation
Church Commissioners, who manage its £10bn investment portfolio, will use the money 'to address past wrongs'
The golf world will have to come to terms with the war between the two big powers
The fraternal feud between Harry and William is going to sell a lot of books
SA is at a critical juncture. Despite being the wealthiest mining jurisdiction in the world with a non-energy mineral reserved value upwards of $2.4-trillion, the country continues to mainly export raw ores, losing job creation potential, domestic energy generation capacity and substantial export value.
Let’s look at some numbers. In 2018 SA exported $3.5bn of manganese, amounting to 76.6% of the world’s exports. In 2020 the country exported 76.1% of the world’s chromium ore, which is used in a range of clean energy technologies. Manganese and chromium are used for wind, hydro, geothermal, energy storage and carbon capture and storage...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
GRACELIN BASKARAN: SA should be making better use of its mineral resources to create jobs
The country needs to get better at attracting investment to build processing and manufacturing capacity to process the minerals it has
SA is at a critical juncture. Despite being the wealthiest mining jurisdiction in the world with a non-energy mineral reserved value upwards of $2.4-trillion, the country continues to mainly export raw ores, losing job creation potential, domestic energy generation capacity and substantial export value.
Let’s look at some numbers. In 2018 SA exported $3.5bn of manganese, amounting to 76.6% of the world’s exports. In 2020 the country exported 76.1% of the world’s chromium ore, which is used in a range of clean energy technologies. Manganese and chromium are used for wind, hydro, geothermal, energy storage and carbon capture and storage...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.